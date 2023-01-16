03/17/2022 with Donald Levering

Generating beauty out of pain is an incisive perception of Santa Fe’s gifted and well-loved, award-winning poet Donald Levering.

Reading from his sixteenth collection Breaking Down Familiar, Donald offers KSFR listeners a first, intimate glimpse into his own family with insights that will inspire both new and seasoned writers to glance deeper into their most formative relationships. To understand what and who made them who they are. And who they are not. Published by Main Street Rag Publishing.