© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_last_word.jpg
The Last Word

03/17/2022 with Donald Levering

Published January 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST

Generating beauty out of pain is an incisive perception of Santa Fe’s gifted and well-loved, award-winning poet Donald Levering.

Reading from his sixteenth collection Breaking Down Familiar, Donald offers KSFR listeners a first, intimate glimpse into his own family with insights that will inspire both new and seasoned writers to glance deeper into their most formative relationships. To understand what and who made them who they are. And who they are not. Published by Main Street Rag Publishing.

2022