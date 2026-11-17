Thanksgiving kicks off the busiest travel season of the year, running from November 24 through November 30 and then onward through the winter holidays. By the numbers, more than 80 million travelers nationally will take to the roads and skies over the long Turkey Day holiday. Here in the Rocky Mountain region, more than 6 million of us will do the same. Although a small percentage will fly or take cruises or other travel, most holiday travelers will take a road trip. That’s because despite the high cost of gas, driving remains relatively cheap and easy. For tips on navigating Thanksgiving travel, KSFR turned to Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA) in New Mexico. Here’s a summary of AAA tips and trips:

Road trips:

Before hitting the road, check your tires, batteries, oil and other essential fluids under the hood. Dead batteries and flat tires are the most common reasons necessitating roadside assistance. If you’re traveling through New Mexico, especially at high altitudes, keep an eye on the weather in case of snow or ice. Carry an emergency roadside kit with water, snacks, blankets and phone chargers. Busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, along with the Sunday and Monday after the holiday. The worst congestion occurs during the afternoon and early evening. AAA recommends hitting the road in the morning if possible.

Airline travel:

Decisions about flying are personal and best left to families. Download your airline’s AP and monitor your flight’s status. Arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of your domestic flight. Choose morning departures for greatest flexibility in case of delays or cancellations. If your flight is cancelled or significantly delayed, contact your airline or travel agent about re-booking options. You may be entitled to a refund if you decide not to travel but know your options in advance.

Most popular destinations domestically and internationally:

AAA booking data shows that Florida dominates Thanksgiving domestic travel. Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami are places with theme parks and cruise ports. For the past couple of years, there’s been a dramatic increase in the number of people cruising over the holidays. New York City and the Los Angeles area (Disneyland, theme parks and cruise ports) are also popular stateside destinations. Internationally, Budapest tops AAA’s list for Thanksgiving bookings this year followed by Cancun, Paris, Barcelona and Puerta Vallarta. European river cruises and trips to holiday markets overseas also are popular as well as Mexican destinations for warmer weather.

Final holiday travel advice from AAA:

If you’re driving, buckle up, put the phone down and avoid distractions. Never drive impaired and be sure you’re well rested before a long road trip. If you’re flying, pack some patience. Airports are busy and delays can happen just as we saw earlier in November. Treat airport employees and fellow travelers with kindness and patience.

Music by Grantny, Wikipedia Commons, CC BY 3.0