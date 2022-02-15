Search Query
Show Search
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Community Calendar
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
© 2022
Menu
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KSFR
All Streams
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Community Calendar
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
workforce solutions
News
Advice for the Newly Unemployed due to COVID-19 Crisis from NM Workforce Solutions
Wake Up Call Host MK Mendoza provides listeners an excerpt from NM Department of Workforce Solutions on what to do if you've been recently unemployed due…
Listen