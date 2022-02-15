-
Next week, Santa Fe Residents will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Mayor. The big-ticket issues on a lot of people’s minds? Policing and…
-
New Mexico environmental protection officials have wrapped up testing of nearly five dozen private wells near a U.S. Air Force base in eastern New Mexico…
-
Some good news! The number of water users in Santa Fe has increased but usage has surprisingly declined, according to the city’s top water official.…
-
The Southwest is in a major dry spell– So much so, that states like Arizona are closing national forests to prevent wildfires that may pop up over the…
-
Looking to cool off from the hot summer sun? Well, Santa Fe's only outdoor pool looks like it'll be closed for the whole summer. KSFR’s Dennis Carroll…