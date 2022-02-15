Search Query
trained
News
Woof! Dogs Are Sniffing Out COVID-19 With 96% Accuracy
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine reveals that dogs can sniff for COVID-19 in people with 96% accuracy. How…
Listen
•
13:15