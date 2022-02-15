-
The New Mexico State Senate has approved the bill to increase starting teachers’ pay in the state.The bill (SB1), which has been highly touted by Governor…
-
The New Mexico Senate Education Committee has approved increasing the minimum starting salaries for teachers in the state. The bill would increase the…
-
The House Education Committee unanimously approved three bills on Monday to address New Mexico’s public teacher shortage. The committee approved changes…
-
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the national guard and state workers to volunteer to fill substitute teachers openings across the…
-
Santa Fe School Distric Char Kate Noble says we are all still facing unprecedented times in education.The district released its annual…
-
New Mexico has the second highest student loan default rate in the country. And teacher shortages across the state were a major concern even before the…