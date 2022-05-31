Search Query
Santa Fe Interfaith Leadership Alliance
School Shootings
Santa Fe Remembers Mass Shootings Victims, Demands Action
Kevin Meerschaert
Santa Fe residents joined local officials and faith leaders in two events over the weekend to remember those lost in mass shootings and to demand action against high-powered weapons.
