Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
President Joe Biden
Government
Biden Pledges Full Financial Support For Fighting Calf Canyon - Hermits Peak Fire
Kevin Meerschaert
President Joe Biden opened a briefing being given to him regarding the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire by saying the federal government will pay 100% of the fire's cost.
