NMDOH latest coronavirus update

-
Data from the New Mexico Department of Health is now showing that kids who identify as Hispanic or Latino are at the bottom of the list when it comes to…
-
Update includes five additional deaths related to COVID-19SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 107 additional positive tests…
-
PLEASE NOTE: Due to a recurring technical delay, reporting results from some private labs to the state Department of Health are delayed Sunday, May 17. As…
-
Update includes eleven additional deaths related to COVID-19SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 143 additional positive…
-
PLEASE NOTE: Due to a recurring technical delay that affects Sunday reporting totals, reporting results from some labs to the state Department of Health…
-
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 204 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the…
-
Update includes five additional deaths related to COVID-19SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 186 additional positive tests…