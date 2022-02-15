-
Now that the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J…
COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer are now rolling out in New Mexico. Some 365,000 people are eligible for the first round in October for those are at…
Data from the New Mexico Department of Health is now showing that kids who identify as Hispanic or Latino are at the bottom of the list when it comes to…
This month yet another COVID-19 fraud made the headlines — this one involving fake vaccination cards. At the port of Memphis, U.S. Customs and Border…
The New Mexico Department of Health reports that although the risks are small, Johnson and Johnson vaccine breakthroughs were 50 percent more likely than…