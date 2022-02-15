Native America

-
Former Executive Director of Tewa Women United and San Ildefonso Pueblo Elder Kathy (Wan Povi) Sanchez shares ways to face COVID-19 with culture and…
Jicarilla Apache Nation student Kaylee Wood talks about the transitions she’s had to make as a student because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss Eastern Navajo 2019-2020 Danielle Dawes discusses working with elders in Gallup, New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shares what this…
Dr. Bret Smoker from Indian Health Service talks about the impact of COVID-19 on the state's indigenous population and why so many are at such high risk…
Secretary Trujillo discusses the State of New Mexico's "Tribal Response Plan COVID-19" that was prepared by the NM Indian Affairs Department as well as,…
Governor Talachy discusses using the Buffalo Thunder resort as a quarantine facility for New Mexico tribal members awaiting test results for COVID-19
New Mexico Representative Derrick J. Lente (Isleta & Sandia Pueblos) House District 65
Christy Chapman (Zuni Pueblo) is an attorney who works with the Native American Budget and Policy Institute. She also serves as a Guardian Ad Litem with…