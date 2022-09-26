Search Query
Martinez-Yazzie Lawsuit
Education
Martinez-Yazzie Funding Ahead Of Targets, Results Still Lagging
Kevin Meerschaert
A report presented to New Mexico lawmakers on Friday shows over one billion dollars has been allocated for at-risk students since the 2018 court ruling.
