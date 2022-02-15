Search Query
Learning
News
It's Not Your Dad's Voc-Ed Anymore - 'New Collar' is the New Blue Collar
Dennis Carroll
,
Jobs that once required a few months of training and a menagerie of sturdy tools now often need workers who can operate a 3D printer or fix a robot.KSFR's…
Listen
•
2:54