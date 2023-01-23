Search Query
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Criminal Justice
FBI Recognizes Sharp Increase In Crime Statistics Reporting
Kevin Meerschaert
The FBI recognized six current and former NM Department of Public Safety employees for their work in getting more law enforcement agencies in the state to participate in the NIBRS program.
Listen
•
1:38