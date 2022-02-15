-
The Santa Fe City Council approved the appointment of John Blair to city manager Wednesday in a 8-1 vote. The sole vote against came from Councilor Lee…
-
A month after New Mexico’s official legalization of recreational cannabis, concerns are mounting over how local police departments will adapt to this…
-
The City of Santa Fe, having withdrawn from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities over trust issues, seeks more productive ways to confront lab…
-
Santa Fe governing body meeting held on Wednesday 4/14/2021. Topics included a COVID update, the Midtown Campus, Firework Restrictions, PSA's and More.