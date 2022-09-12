Search Query
9/11 Terrorist Attacks
Government
Santa Fe Fire Department Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary
Kevin Meerschaert
Local political leaders and area residents joined First Responders to remember those lost on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
