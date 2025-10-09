10/9/2025 with Jim Brickman
This week on the Business of Art, Nocona interviews Jim Brickman, an American pianist, songwriter, and recording artist known for his romantic piano compositions and smooth, heartfelt style. Blending pop, classical, and new-age influences, Brickman rose to fame in the 1990s with hit songs like "Valentine," "The Gift," and "Love of My Life."
He has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Martina McBride, Michael W. Smith, and Lady A. A Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning artist, Brickman has released numerous chart-topping albums and is also known for his engaging holiday tours and radio show, The Jim Brickman Show. His music continues to inspire audiences with its emotional depth and melodic simplicity.