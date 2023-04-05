04/05/2023 with Black Horse Lowe

Nativescape welcomes, Black Horse Lowe is a Navajo filmmaker, whose non-traditional films focus on stories through a Native lens. Lowe’s filmic style and aesthetic choices are broad... He was a writer for season 2 of FX’s RESERVATION DOGS and directed four episodes of the series. Recently he directed episodes of JOE PICKETT for Paramount +, ABC’s BIG SKY, and an episode of BLINDSPOTTING for Starz. His feature film, CHASING THE LIGHT, won the Best Cinematography prize at the Terres en Vues/Land InSights Montreal First Peoples Festival 2016. He is a 2012 Sundance Institute Time Warner Native Producing Fellow. Lowe’s feature directorial debut 5th WORLD premiered at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival and screened at film festivals around the world. He received the New Mexico New Visions Contract Award and Panavision Award for his short, SHIMÁSÁNI. The film premiered at the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival and went on to screen at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. A recipient of a New Media Award, Lowe is an alumni of the Sundance Institute’s NativeLab, Producers Lab and Screenwriters Writers Lab. Now more than ever, there is such a great range of Native American filmmakers, actors, and visual storytellers who are telling compelling stories about their culture through the visual and performing art and work with Native film makers to produce feature films, from pre-production to final cut.