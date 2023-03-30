01/03/2023 with Sherwin Bitsui

Nativescape welcomes Sherwin Bitsui is (Diné) the author of Dissolve and Flood Song (Copper Canyon Press) which won an American Book Award and Shapeshift (University of Arizona Press). He is from White Cone, Arizona which is on the Navajo Nation. On top of the American Book Award, his honors also include the 2011 Lannan Literary Fellowship, a Native Arts & Culture Foundation Fellowship for Literature, a PEN Open Book Award, and a Whiting Writers Award, and a Truman Capote Creative Writing Fellowship. Bitsui also just received tenure as an Associate professor in the English Department at Northern Arizona University.