10/05/2022 with David Clapp and Kim Begay

Nativescape welcomes Kim Begay (Navajo) and David Clapp who are recently hired staff for the collections management team at Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian. David Clapp is the new Collections Manager and Kim Begay is the Assistant Collections Manager. Collections management is fundamental to what museums do, and in general describes how museums manage and care for their collections to meet both museum standards and legislation. During this interview we ask Kim and David what collection management means in the context of the Wheelwright Museum.