September 07, 2022 with Jhane Myers

Nativescape welcomes Jhane Myers (Comanche Nation) who is the Producer of 20th Century Studios new movie, Prey which is the latest entry in the Predator franchise, the fifth installment and prequel to the first four films. This film started streaming in August as a Hulu Original in the United States. Prey is a American science fiction action horror set in the Northern Great Plains in North America in 1719.

Jhane is an acclaimed arts administrator and filmmaker. She established herself as a vital cultural and community resource for Native-content projects produced which over the years have included: “1883” (Paramount); “Wind River” (Weinstein Co.); “The Lone Ranger” (Disney/Jerry Bruckheimer Films); and “Apocalypto” (Icon Ent./Touchstone). She was a Sundance Native American and Indigenous Program Fellow through her work on the 2019 project “Words from a Bear,” a documentary on the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning Kiowa author N. Scott Momaday on PBS’ American Masters. In 2018 she was as Time Warner Storyteller Fellow, and served as Executive Producer on the opera “Sweet Land 2020,” which the Music Critics Association of North America cited best new opera award of 2021. She was an Associate Producer on the documentary film “LaDonna Harris Indian 101,” about acclaimed Comanche activist LaDonna Harris, which aired on PBS in 2014.