July 06, 2022 with Amber-Dawn Bear Robe

Nativescape welcomes Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika Nation), the producer of SWAIA’s 9th Indian Market Haute Couture Fashion Show. Since 1922, the Santa Fe Indian Market has been drawing visitors to New Mexico’s cultural hub every August to see and buy work, including sculpture and paintings, jewelry, and beadwork from Indigenous artists representing more than 200-plus federally recognized tribes. SWAIA’s Indian Market Haute Couture Fashion Show is one of the premier showcases for North American indigenous fashion designers in the world. Progressive in the way it presents fashion, it also reflects the style and thoughts of contemporary Indigenous people and is one of the most important cultural moments of the year.