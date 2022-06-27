May 04, 2022 with Clare Hoffman
Guest Clare Hoffman, flutist/artistic director/educator at Grand Canyon Music Festival, joins Nativescape host Andrea Hanley to discuss the Native American Composer Apprentice Project (NACAP) Celebration of Music in partnership with the Grand Canyon Music Festival.
The Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian kicks off its 85th year with the event, which features the Strata Quartet and renowned composer-in-residence Raven Chacon (Navajo) and NACAP alum and teaching composer Michael Begay (Navajo).