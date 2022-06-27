March 02, 2022 with Shaun Conway

In this episode, Nativescape welcomes Shaun Conway, Navajo artist Pablita Abeyta’s widower/partner for over 25 years to talk about Pablita’s life and art practice. Pablita is currently featured in Abeyta | To’Hajiilee K’é. The exhibition opened at the the Wheelwright Museum on February 12th, 2022. Abeyta | To’Hajiilee K’é brings together for the first time the art of four members and two generations of the Abeyta family ̶ father Narciso Abeyta (1918-1998), daughters Elizabeth (1955-2006) and Pablita (1953-2017), and son Tony (b. 1965). Each is a recognized master in their field, and the exhibition presents their works in dialog with each other and the broader Native American arts movement.