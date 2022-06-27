July 07, 2021 with Stephen J. Yazzie, Jock Soto, Harrison Coll, and Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
This episode of Nativescape is a collection of excerpts from a previously recorded interview with some of the cast and crew of Following Enchantment’s Line, a short film produced in collaboration between the Wheelwright Museum and the Georgia O’Keefe Museum. The film draws inspiration from the lines, shadows, and light seen across the northern New Mexico landscape which has influenced many artists throughout time. It is directed by Steven J. Yazzie (Diné/Laguna Pueblo/Anglo), and features renowned dancers Jock Soto (Navajo/Puerto Rican) and Harrison Coll, and a musical score composed by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate (Chickasaw).