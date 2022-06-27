December 02, 2020 with Steven J. Yazzie and Tony Kahn

The Navajo New Year (Gaaji) starts in October. Navajo cultural observances from October through February include winter ceremonies, games and stories. Often Winter stories feature coyotes, and have been told and passed along for generations. They are an integral part of Navajo oral tradition. Navajo culturalist Tony Kahn and artist Steven J. Yazzie talk about the Navajo Fall and Winter, coyotes, and their significance in both culture and art.