Mondays - Fridays at 12:30 (during the news)

National Native News provides listeners with relevant, timely coverage on Native American and Indigenous communities. The program began in 1987 and is currently produced in Albuquerque, N.M. NNN appeals to radio listeners who are engaged in the world around them and who seek out a broader range of viewpoints.

National Native News is a headline news service that provides a Native perspective. NNN is distributed by Native Voice One (NV1) and can be heard on radio stations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more National Native News click here

