© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Living on the Edge

06/03/2023 with Jay Coghlan and Dr. Valarie Forstman

Published June 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM MDT

Dr. Valarie Forstman, Guiding Teacher at the Mountain Cloud Zen Center in Santa Fe discusses engaged Buddhism, Nuclear disarmament, and an upcoming event next Saturday, June 10th.

The event will bring Archbishop John Wester of the Santa Fe diocese to Mountain Cloud Zen Center (7241 Old Santa Fe Trail) at 2:00 pm to make a presentation on nuclear disarmament, followed by an interactive discussion. Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to join online at: http://sit.mountaincloud.org/sit.mountaincloud.org

if a password is required, it will be mountain22

Living on the Edge