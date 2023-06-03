06/03/2023 with Jay Coghlan and Dr. Valarie Forstman
Dr. Valarie Forstman, Guiding Teacher at the Mountain Cloud Zen Center in Santa Fe discusses engaged Buddhism, Nuclear disarmament, and an upcoming event next Saturday, June 10th.
The event will bring Archbishop John Wester of the Santa Fe diocese to Mountain Cloud Zen Center (7241 Old Santa Fe Trail) at 2:00 pm to make a presentation on nuclear disarmament, followed by an interactive discussion. Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to join online at: http://sit.mountaincloud.org/sit.mountaincloud.org
if a password is required, it will be mountain22