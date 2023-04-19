04/19/2023 Daniel Valls Rodriguez

Rodriguez has taught philosophy, co-directed high school theatre, led International Thespians Societies, and has written a novel. He earned a special certificate in ancient Greek and Latin while living in Rome, and is a graduate of Santa Fe’s St. John’s College.

This is an at times surprising conversation, ranging from those ancient Greek philosophers to contemporary AI (artificial intelligence). Daniel’s position is a hopeful one; it’s a show worth listening to, my friends.

Creativity, creating a new normal, how Aristotle’s writings on masters and slaves are still pertinent today, and so much more are in this episode.

Dr. Melanie Harth’s website here: https://thesantafetherapist.com/