Living From Happiness

04/19/2023 Daniel Valls Rodriguez

Published April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM MDT

Daniel Valls Rodriguez and Melanie talk about ancient Greek philosophers such as Aristotle and Plato, and what their relevance is in today’s world.

Rodriguez has taught philosophy, co-directed high school theatre, led International Thespians Societies, and has written a novel. He earned a special certificate in ancient Greek and Latin while living in Rome, and is a graduate of Santa Fe’s St. John’s College.

This is an at times surprising conversation, ranging from those ancient Greek philosophers to contemporary AI (artificial intelligence). Daniel’s position is a hopeful one; it’s a show worth listening to, my friends.

Creativity, creating a new normal, how Aristotle’s writings on masters and slaves are still pertinent today, and so much more are in this episode.

Dr. Melanie Harth’s website here: https://thesantafetherapist.com/

