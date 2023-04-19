04/19/2023 Daniel Valls Rodriguez
Daniel Valls Rodriguez and Melanie talk about ancient Greek philosophers such as Aristotle and Plato, and what their relevance is in today’s world.
Rodriguez has taught philosophy, co-directed high school theatre, led International Thespians Societies, and has written a novel. He earned a special certificate in ancient Greek and Latin while living in Rome, and is a graduate of Santa Fe’s St. John’s College.
This is an at times surprising conversation, ranging from those ancient Greek philosophers to contemporary AI (artificial intelligence). Daniel’s position is a hopeful one; it’s a show worth listening to, my friends.
Creativity, creating a new normal, how Aristotle’s writings on masters and slaves are still pertinent today, and so much more are in this episode.
Dr. Melanie Harth’s website here: https://thesantafetherapist.com/