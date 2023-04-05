04/05/2023 with Dr. Stacey Freedenthal

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

You wouldn’t guess that a show about suicide could be light-hearted, thoughtful, deep, and include cats, right?

This one does, however. Dr. Stacey Freedenthal is an associate professor at the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work, a psychotherapist, and consultant. Her private practice focuses on helping people who have experienced suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, or lost someone they love to suicide.

She’s the author of two books on the subject, including her latest, Loving Someone With Suicidal Thoughts.

Finally, and very courageously, she’s transparent about her personal struggles with mental health and multiple suicide attempts, as well as being the parent of somebody who’s experienced suicidal thoughts.

Stacey and Melanie have a lovely conversation about about an important topic that for too long has been kept secret.

15 million people suffer with suicidal thoughts every year. And, in fact, Melanie lost her longest best friend to suicide just days before this episode was recorded.

Suicide touches millions of us. And there’s so much help and hope and possibility in Stacey’s teachings about how to love someone with suicidal thoughts.

Stacey Freedenthal’s website here: https://www.speakingofsuicide.com/about-stacey-freedenthal/stacey-freedenthal-phd-lcsw/

Dr. Melanie Harth, The Santa Fe Therapist, website here: https://thesantafetherapist.com/