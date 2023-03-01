Building Your Relationship to Joy

Kelsey Blackwell is a cultural somatics practitioner and author dedicated to supporting women of color to trust and follow the guidance of the body.

She’s a facilitator, coach, and speaker who's brought abolitionist embodied practices to such diverse groups as riders on Bay Area Rapid Transit trains to students at Stanford University to the offices of LinkedIn.

She has a new book called "Decolonizing the Body: Healing, Body-Centered Practices for Women of Color to Reclaim Confidence, Dignity, and Self-Worth".

Finally, Kelsey believes that working towards personal and collective liberation must also bring joy.

She’s one of the most thoughtful, engaging guests Melanie’s had the pleasure of talking with.

This is a gentle conversation about what is too often conflictual and difficult with an important young voice in the worlds of happiness and healing.

Kelsey Blackwell website here: https://www.kelseyblackwell.com/

Dr. Melanie Harth website here: https://thesantafetherapist.com/.