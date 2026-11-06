11/03/2026 with Johnny Tesone

A Colorado native, Johnny Tesone studied geology at the University of Wyoming, playing football on scholarship. He graduated in 1985 and spent over 30 years solving complex business problems using technology and geoscience services, much of it reading well logs deep under geological basins. All the while, he returned to the Wind River Range in Wyoming to hike, camp, and fly fish. In July 2020, a profound experience on the river transformed his perspective: within 20 minutes, he noticed rock outcrops he had driven past for decades. He stepped away from the corporate world, spent years in the field and on Google Earth documenting findings, founded GeoVortex, and published Secrets of the Winds: Discovery Chronicles of Earth’s Galactic Odyssey.