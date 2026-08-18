08/18/2026 with BC Smith

Phasmagorica is an intimate séance experience for thirteen guests in Santa Fe, New Mexico - a beautifully constructed world of light, sound, clairvoyance and the enduring tools of spirit communication.
Guests are taken on a curated journey toward the veil between worlds, encountering trigger items, and arcane instruments along the way - seeking synchronicity and contact from the other side. You become the medium.
Guests have reported unexplained phenomena, striking responses and encounters of an unexpected personal nature.