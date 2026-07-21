07/21/2026 Bob Spearing Pt. 2

Bob joined MUFON in 2014 as a Field Investigator and has previously been overseeing all international investigations in a Directorship role. He currently is on the MUFON Board of Directors and is MUFON’s International Development Director.

He led MUFON’s Special Assignment Team for 2 years and has long been involved with our various special projects including the Project Aquarius Digital Library consisting of 2 terabytes of historical info, the Pine Bush, N.Y. UFO Museum opening and the upcoming ANDRUS reporting system which is MUFON’s first database upgrade in 20 years.