07/21/2026 Bob Spearing Pt. 2
Bob Spearing graduated from Fordham University with a B.A. in Communications with Journalism, Advertising, Propaganda, Public Opinion and Film Production as major concentrations. Bob retired from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey after 34 years. His many duties included being an FRA licensed Rail Traffic Controller and Locomotive Engineer. While in management he was a Safety Investigator, Contract Administrator, prepared multi-million-dollar budgets, managed public relations and curated historical railroad exhibitions at a major regional transportation hub in Jersey City.
Bob joined MUFON in 2014 as a Field Investigator and has previously been overseeing all international investigations in a Directorship role. He currently is on the MUFON Board of Directors and is MUFON’s International Development Director.
He led MUFON’s Special Assignment Team for 2 years and has long been involved with our various special projects including the Project Aquarius Digital Library consisting of 2 terabytes of historical info, the Pine Bush, N.Y. UFO Museum opening and the upcoming ANDRUS reporting system which is MUFON’s first database upgrade in 20 years.