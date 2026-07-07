07/07/2026 with Bob Spearing

He has numerous articles published in various UFO related magazines around the world including four MUFON Journal cover stories. Bob has appeared in several television series as a photo analyst including 4 episodes of UFOs: The Lost Evidence on the Travel Channel and one episode on Ancient Aliens as himself. He also appears in the 2026 UFO Documentary Accidental Truth – Next!

He is a life long UFO enthusiast after reading Frank Edwards’ “Flying Saucers, Serious Business” as a child in the 1960s.

Bob lives in eastern Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains with his wife and twin boys.