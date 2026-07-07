07/07/2026 with Bob Spearing
Bob Spearing graduated from Fordham University with a B.A. in Communications with Journalism, Advertising, Propaganda, Public Opinion and Film Production as major concentrations. Bob retired from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey after 34 years. His many duties included being an FRA licensed Rail Traffic Controller and Locomotive Engineer. While in management he was a Safety Investigator, Contract Administrator, prepared multi-million-dollar budgets, managed public relations and curated historical railroad exhibitions at a major regional transportation hub in Jersey City.
Bob joined MUFON in 2014 as a Field Investigator and has previously been overseeing all international investigations in a Directorship role. He currently is on the MUFON Board of Directors and is MUFON’s International Development Director.
He led MUFON’s Special Assignment Team for 2 years and has long been involved with our various special projects including the Project Aquarius Digital Library consisting of 2 terabytes of historical info, the Pine Bush, N.Y. UFO Museum opening and the upcoming ANDRUS reporting system which is MUFON’s first database upgrade in 20 years.
He has numerous articles published in various UFO related magazines around the world including four MUFON Journal cover stories. Bob has appeared in several television series as a photo analyst including 4 episodes of UFOs: The Lost Evidence on the Travel Channel and one episode on Ancient Aliens as himself. He also appears in the 2026 UFO Documentary Accidental Truth – Next!
He is a life long UFO enthusiast after reading Frank Edwards’ “Flying Saucers, Serious Business” as a child in the 1960s.
Bob lives in eastern Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains with his wife and twin boys.