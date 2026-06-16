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06/16/2026 with Cliff Barackman

Published June 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
cliffbarackman.com

Cliff Barackman has been a bigfoot field researcher since 1994.  His expeditions have taken him to 46 states and five continents in search of undiscovered hominoids worldwide.  As the evidence analyst on Animal Planet’s hit television show, Finding Bigfoot, Cliff has applied his skill and expertise to a variety of photographic, video, film, and sound evidence.  Cliff is especially familiar with the footprint and handprint evidence for sasquatches, and he is the curator of the largest collection of cast evidence in the world.  He is the co-owner and curator of the North American Bigfoot Center.  Cliff is also an accomplished musician and outdoorsman living a quiet life on the western slopes of Oregon’s Cascade Mountain range, deep in the heart of bigfoot country. 
 
You can find more info about Cliff at:
cliffbarackman.com

Also if you have any suspected Bigfoot materials you want tested :
Contact Darby Orcutt at North Carolina State University at:
sciencewithourboundries@gmail.com

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