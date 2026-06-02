06/02/2026 with Dennis McGuire

He sees his tarot practice as a natural outgrowth of his long-term yoga practice, as a way to strengthen and expand one's subtle body and share that subtle awareness with others. Dennis brings knowledge and experience to his tarot and in addition to reading for others, has facilitated workshops and taught classes on topics from "How to Choose Your First Tarot Deck" to "The Psychology of the Tarot Court." His genuine passion for tarot shines through in his desire to share his expertise with those who are looking for more clarity in their lives and with those who want to learn more about tarot.

Click here for more information on SFCC's Introduction to Reading Tarot class

Learn more about Dennis's Tarot Readings at arkbooks.com

Feel free to contact Dennis at realitymagic78@gmail.com