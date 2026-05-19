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In Between

05/19/2026 with Dr. Gerry Yonas

Published May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
Gerold Yonas, PhD
Potomac Institute
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https://potomacinstitute.org/steps/index.php/featured-authors/gerold-yonas-phd
Gerold Yonas, PhD

This week on In Between, Dan interviews Senior Fellow, Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, Neurosystems Engineer, Strategic Science Leader, Dr. Gerold Yonas.

Dr. Gerold Yonas is a distinguished physicist, engineer, and thought leader whose career bridges high‑stakes defense research, cutting-edge science, and neuroengineering. As a Senior Fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, he continues to influence policy and technology by applying his deep experience in science, defense, and systems thinking.

In Between