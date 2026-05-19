05/19/2026 with Dr. Gerry Yonas
This week on In Between, Dan interviews Senior Fellow, Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, Neurosystems Engineer, Strategic Science Leader, Dr. Gerold Yonas.
Dr. Gerold Yonas is a distinguished physicist, engineer, and thought leader whose career bridges high‑stakes defense research, cutting-edge science, and neuroengineering. As a Senior Fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, he continues to influence policy and technology by applying his deep experience in science, defense, and systems thinking.