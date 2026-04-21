04/21/2026 with Timothy Aines

Tim has been a MUFON member and a very successful field investigator for almost a decade, working with Experiencers on a wide variety of encounters, sightings, and unexplained paranormal activity. Tim is also a logistician, having served as Chief of Staff of the Crisis Action Team at the U.S. Transportation Command where he was responsible for airlift and sealift operations in support of worldwide military operations for the two years immediately after 9/11. Tim lives in Illinois with his wife and has four grown children. His hobbies are books, film, logistics problems, and anything having to do with geographical or historical mysteries.