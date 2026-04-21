04/21/2026 with Timothy Aines
Timothy Aines has a BA from Northwestern University and an M.S. from the University of Southern California in Systems Management. Tim is a lifelong student of the ET contact phenomenon and served 23 years as a senior intelligence officer in both the Marine Corps and United States Coast Guard where he interviewed hundreds of people on cases of national interest, including the UAP phenomenon.
Tim has been a MUFON member and a very successful field investigator for almost a decade, working with Experiencers on a wide variety of encounters, sightings, and unexplained paranormal activity. Tim is also a logistician, having served as Chief of Staff of the Crisis Action Team at the U.S. Transportation Command where he was responsible for airlift and sealift operations in support of worldwide military operations for the two years immediately after 9/11. Tim lives in Illinois with his wife and has four grown children. His hobbies are books, film, logistics problems, and anything having to do with geographical or historical mysteries.