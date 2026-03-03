© 2026
In Between

03/03/2026 with Yvonne R. Smith, C.Ht

Published March 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST
Chosen - Rear Cover
Yvonne R. Smith, C.H.T. & James P. Lough
In this compelling episode of In Between, we welcome Yvonne R. Smith, C.Ht., Certified Hypnotherapist and renowned UFO Abduction Researcher, author, and lecturer.

Chosen
Yvonne R. Smith, C.H.T. & James P. Lough
With decades of experience working with individuals who report extraordinary encounters, Yvonne shares her professional insights into regression hypnotherapy, consciousness, and the complex nature of reported abduction phenomena. The conversation explores the intersection of psychology, memory, and the unexplained, offering thoughtful perspectives on experiences that challenge conventional understanding. Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking discussion that examines what may lie “In Between” the known and the unknown.

For more information, visit her website at hypnotherapistyvonnesmith.com

Coronado Mass Abduction By Yvonne R. Smith C.H.T.
Yvonne R. Smith C.H.T.
