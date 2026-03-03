03/03/2026 with Yvonne R. Smith, C.Ht

Yvonne R. Smith, C.H.T. & James P. Lough Chosen - Front Cover

With decades of experience working with individuals who report extraordinary encounters, Yvonne shares her professional insights into regression hypnotherapy, consciousness, and the complex nature of reported abduction phenomena. The conversation explores the intersection of psychology, memory, and the unexplained, offering thoughtful perspectives on experiences that challenge conventional understanding. Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking discussion that examines what may lie “In Between” the known and the unknown.

For more information, visit her website at hypnotherapistyvonnesmith.com