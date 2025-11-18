11/18/2025 with Maria Tellier , New Mexico Director, Mutual UFO Network
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
Maria Tellier was appointed as the New Mexico Director for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) in July 2024, following seven years as the assistant state director. She organizes a monthly event in Alamogordo called “Coffee Cups & Flying Saucers,” which aims to raise public awareness about the ongoing presence of unidentified objects and abduction experiences. In her role as director, Maria is responsible for training new field investigators, assigning cases, managing the chapter’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and speaking to various groups.