In Between

10/21/2024 with Mark O'Connell

Published October 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM MDT

On this episode of In Between, Dan interviews Mark O’Connell, an author, screenwriter, feature television commentator, and university lecturer with a passion for exploring the intersection of pop culture, storytelling, and identity.

His work spans genres and formats, from insightful literary non-fiction to sharp screenwriting and compelling media commentary. A recognized voice on British and international television, O’Connell frequently discusses film, television, and cultural trends. He is also a dedicated academic, lecturing at the university level on writing, media, and popular culture. His acclaimed books and screen work reflect a unique blend of wit, depth, and cultural insight.

