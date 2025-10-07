01/7/2025 Dr. Gerry Yonas
This week on In Between, Dan interviews Senior Fellow, Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, Neurosystems Engineer, Strategic Science Leader, Dr. Gerold Yonas.
Dr. Gerold Yonas is a distinguished physicist, engineer, and thought leader whose career bridges high‑stakes defense research, cutting-edge science, and neuroengineering. As a Senior Fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, he continues to influence policy and technology by applying his deep experience in science, defense, and systems thinking.