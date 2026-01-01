Thursdays 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Hosted by Reverend Billy and Savitri D, EARTH RIOT is a wild, music-filled exploration of humanity's most urgent issue -- the planets Sixth Extinction. Made by the Earth-loving urban activists from The Church of Stop Shopping, this podcast educates, inspires, and urges listeners to embrace reality and take action. Featuring News From the Natural World a weekly synthesis of scientific events and reports, , and insightful interviews with radical leaders in environmentalism and activism.

For more Earth Riot Radio click here.