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Cline's Corner

09/25/2026 with evolutionary anthropologist and bestselling author Brian Hare

Published September 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT

Brian Hare, who co-authored "The Genius of Dogs" and "Survival of the Friendliest" with his wife and research partner Vanessa Woods, talks about their work exploring the evolution of cognition in domestic dogs and the human-canine bond. He and Vanessa will join acclaimed author David Quammen in conversation on October 11, 6 pm at The Lensic, the first lecture in the new series, "Being with Animals." 

Cline's Corner