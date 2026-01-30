© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
Cline's Corner

01/30/2026 with Meg Meltz

Published January 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST
members of the Satna Fe Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows
Luis Sanchez - The New Mexican
/
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/the-odd-fellows-the-original-social-network/article_018c4242-6d7e-11ec-9ca6-0fe56aa0f625.html
members of the Satna Fe Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows

Meg Meltz of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Santa Fe Lodge #2 talks about the history of the Odd Fellows, the busy calendar of dance events at Odd Fellows Hall and the joys of dancing on the "best dance floor in Santa Fe."

Cline's Corner