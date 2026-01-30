01/30/2026 with Meg Meltz Published January 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST Listen • 22:29 Luis Sanchez - The New Mexican / https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/the-odd-fellows-the-original-social-network/article_018c4242-6d7e-11ec-9ca6-0fe56aa0f625.htmlmembers of the Satna Fe Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Meg Meltz of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Santa Fe Lodge #2 talks about the history of the Odd Fellows, the busy calendar of dance events at Odd Fellows Hall and the joys of dancing on the "best dance floor in Santa Fe."