12/05/2025 with Santa Fe Story Lab founder Sarah Haghi Alpers and storyteller R. Melinda Hoffman
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
Santa Fe Story Lab founder Sarah Haghi Alpers and storyteller R. Melinda Hoffman Santa Fe Story Lab founder talks about the third live storytelling series at Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse on December 11. The event will bring together six storytellers focused on a holiday theme. Melinda Hoffman shares a story she told at a previous Santa Fe Story Lab and we learn about the important role that stories have long played in every culture.