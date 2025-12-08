© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
Cline's Corner

12/05/2025 with Santa Fe Story Lab founder Sarah Haghi Alpers and storyteller R. Melinda Hoffman

Published December 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
Collected Works Bookstore
/
https://www.collectedworksbookstore.com/events-1/step-into-the-story-santa-fe-story-lab

Santa Fe Story Lab founder Sarah Haghi Alpers and storyteller R. Melinda Hoffman Santa Fe Story Lab founder talks about the third live storytelling series at Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse on December 11. The event will bring together six storytellers focused on a holiday theme. Melinda Hoffman shares a story she told at a previous Santa Fe Story Lab and we learn about the important role that stories have long played in every culture.

Cline's Corner