Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with long time host of Living on the Edge, Xubi Wilson who talks about the history of his program and the exciting topics discussed weekly right here on KSFR.org every Thursday at 4pm. Xubi also talks about the importance of independent media and using his platform for not only promoting democratic dialogue but bringing voice to the community.

To listen to Xubi's Show, KSFR's Living on the Edge, see link below:

https://www.ksfr.org/programs/living-edge