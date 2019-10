Today (Monday, October 7, 2019) is United Nations World Habitat Day. With that in mind, KSFR's Tom Trowbridge spoke with Joseph Kunkel, Executive Director of the Santa Fe-based Sustainable Native Communities Collaborative or SNCC.

Kunkel leads a first-of-its-kind program focused on building the capacity of tribes to plan, design and develop their vision for culturally responsive, place-specific, affordable housing.