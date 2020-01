Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Yuri Findlay, member of SF's NAACP Chapter and Steve Martinez, Assistant Professor of History at SFCC, both of whom are behind helping to celebrate and coordinate this year's 2020 Celebration of Black History Month at the SFCC which delves into the roots that bind all of us together, tune in for a fascinating conversation as to why celebrating black history is a celebration for all of us.

